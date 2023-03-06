PM: Train crash probe must be given highest priority

A crane removes debris as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Thursday. [AP]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has written to Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos to ensure that an investigation into last week’s deadly rail collision is given the highest priority.

In his letter Monday, Mitsotakis urged that the probe must proceed independent of the work conducted by the experts’ committee appointed by his conservative government.

At least 57 people were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided last Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece.