Greek PM calls Cabinet meeting for Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called a Cabinet meeting for Thursday where the Tempe railway disaster is expected to be the only topic on the agenda, according to sources.

The issue of when elections will take place – which was supposed to be the main subject of discussion with ministers that had been arranged, before last week’s collision, for this Friday – is not expected to come up, as the government seeks to map the way forward in terms of managing the significant fallout from the crash.

That said, the prime minister is also due to visit President Katerina Sakellaropoulou this Friday, though the same sources stress that it is part of their program of regular meetings and not linked to any other political developments.

Either way, April 9 appears increasingly unlikely as a date for the elections, which will probably take place in May, with the anticipated second round following in June.