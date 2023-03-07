Athens metro and tram holding stoppage on Wednesday

As unions across the Greek public sector plan nationwide strikes and rallies on Wednesday in reaction to last week’s fatal train collision in the Vale of Tempe, workers on the capital’s metro, electric railway (ISAP) and tram are also planning to walk off the job to join the action.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the stoppage will run from the start of service until 11 a.m. and will then resume at 5 p.m. The staggered schedule is designed to help protesters get to and from the city center for Wednesday’s rallies, though it leaves commuters without service for the remainder of the day.

The management of the fixed-track transport operator STASY needs to “stop seeking ways to criminalize our [union] struggles and to seek dialogue with the workers, to take our observations seriously and to adopt solutions as soon as possible that will bolster safety,” the union representing STASY employees said.

The union’s admonition comes as it emerged that the Athens tram and other transport systems have also been experiencing problems in their remote-controlled and automatic operating and safety systems, similar to those which are believed to have contributed to last week’s rail tragedy.