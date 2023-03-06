Widespread strikes on Wednesday

The Greek Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) announced a 24-hour nationwide strike in the public sector on Wednesday, March 8.

In its press release issued on Monday, ADEDY has also called for a mass protest rally at 12:30 at Klafthmonos Square in central Athens.

ADEDY said that the strike is being held “to demand – together with all the workers and the people – an end to the policy of privatization, and that the real responsibilities for the murderous crime of the Tempi train crash be attributed” to those responsible.

In the same vein, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) announced a 24hr strike that will keep all ships docked nationwide on March 8. PNO also demanded that light be shed on all aspects of the collision of the two trains, and that all relevant measures be taken for safe land and sea transportation.

The Greek Primary Teachers’ Federation (DOE) also announced that they would be joining ADEDY’s nationwide strike on Wednesday and attending the Athens protest rally. In relation to last week’s tragic train crash, DOE noted that “all teachers, together with parents and students, can demonstrate our power and our determination not to remain silent, and to demand that responsibilities be identified without compromises and cover-ups of the truth.”

Meanwhile, the railworkers’ union on Monday announced that they are extending their nationwide strike mobilization through Wednesday. Railway services have been suspended since last Wednesday, following Tuesday night’s collision of a passenger train with a freight train that has so far claimed the lives of 57 people. Railway workers’ unions said that “we are fighting for the safe running of trains, but also for the truth to shine and for the culprits of the tragic train accident to be found, regardless of how high up they are.” [AMNA]