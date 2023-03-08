Public transport to be disrupted across capital

Public transport will be disrupted on Wednesday due to the nationwide strike called by the Greek Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) as part of protest mobilization over last week’s deadly train collision at Tempe.

According to an announcement by STASY, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company, Lines 2 (Red) and 3 (Blue) of the Athens metro will operate from noon until 4 p.m., while Line 1 (Green) will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Buses and trolleys will remain in depots and not operate, due to the strike. Trams will operate only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trains and suburban rail services will also be on a 24-hour strike. Transport workers’ unions have called on workers to attend a rally at 1 p.m. in Syntagma Square to “demand safe and modern public transport and the taking of measures for the safety of workers and passengers.”

Ships and ferries will also remain in ports, as the Panhellenic Maritime Federation has also decided to join the strike.