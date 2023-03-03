US Embassy issues ‘demonstration alert’

The US Embassy in Athens has issued a “demonstration alert,” advising its citizens “to avoid areas of demonstrations and exercise greater caution around universities, Hellenic Train offices” and other areas where protests related to the Tempi rail disaster are taking place.

“Hellenic Train has temporarily suspended operations on the Athens-Thessaloniki railway line due to the train collision in Tempi … Strikes and demonstrations related to this tragic disaster are planned for March 3 and likely to continue in the coming days,” reads the alert.

“Additional demonstrations may take place in major cities throughout Greece. Some demonstrations have turned violent and led to the destruction of property. There is a potential for tear-gas and anti-riot engagement between police and demonstrators,” it continues.

The embassy recommends that US citizens to “avoid the areas of the demonstrations,” “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests,” “be aware of your surroundings and “keep a low profile.”