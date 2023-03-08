NEWS

Teenagers arrested after woman assaulted and robbed in Kifissia

File photo.

Police have arrested two teenagers after a 69-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in the suburb of Kifissia, north of Athens.

The attack happened at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was walking along Dareiotou Street when she was approached by the two suspects, aged 16 and 17, who assaulted her.

They then took the woman’s bag, containing an unknown amount of cash and various personal documents, before running off.

They were later arrested by police officers who were on patrol at the suburb.

Crime

