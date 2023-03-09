Man arrested for ax attack in western Athens

Police arrested a man, 24, for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old with an ax in Peristeri in western Athens late on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 10.30 p.m. on Agios Ierotheou Street during an altercation between the pair.

The victim was struck with the ax on the head and was rushed to Attikon hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated for a non life-threatening injury. The alleged perpetrator was charged with attempted manslaughter.