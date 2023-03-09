Armed robber holds up foreign cash exchange 

Police on Thursday was searching for a man who robbed a foreign currency exchange in western Athens on Wednesday, removing thousands in different currencies.

The suspect, who had covered his features, entered the store at around 7 p.m., pretending to be an employee of a courier company. He then pulled a pistol and pointed it at the teller demanding money.

The 24-year-old employee handed over 2,480 euros, 4,131 US dollars and 4,285 in pound sterling while the suspect searched the premises. After taking the money, he fled.