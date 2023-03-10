NEWS

Police deny abuse claim

File photo. [AP]

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has vehemently denied a report doing the rounds on social media about a woman injured by officers during Wednesday’s mass rally in central Athens to protest the horrific train accident on February 28 in northern Greece.

The claim on Twitter shows a woman with blood in her hair and on her face beneath the post reading, “I was hit on the head.” 

In a statement on Thursday, ELAS said that “there was never an injury caused by police forces, while no complaint of injury from any cause has been submitted to an ELAS service.”

“This post will be sent to the competent prosecutor to investigate,” the police statement stressed. 

