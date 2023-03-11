Report points to delays in restoring signaling network

Rescuers stand near debris of the two trains after the collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometers north of Athens, near the city of Larissa on March 1. Fifty-seven people died in the crash, mostly students. [AP]

A 2021 study by the National Transparency Authority details a “maelstrom” of errors and delays in restoring signaling on the Greek rail network.

As it turns out, the project, which began in 2014 and is ongoing, had challenges before it even began, because the state-owned Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) did not have a clear picture of the prior signaling system’s status. Then ERGOSE, a subsidiary of OSE responsible for building infrastructure, showed “leniency” when the consortium started violating contractual deadlines from the first year. Later, OSE delayed the work by failing to provide the appropriate permission.

Nonetheless, the National Transparency Authority believes that signing a supplementary contract was required for the project to be completed.

The report was prepared by two auditors at the request of the Public Administration Inspectorate.