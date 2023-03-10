Anti-Money Laundering Authority targets railway companies

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has launched a general financial audit for bribes in railway network owner OSE and its subsidiaries.

The audit was ordered by authority chief Charalambos Vourliotis, a deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court.

It is understood that the audit will target officials who held positions of responsibility in OSE, its ERGOSE subsidiary (which builds railway infrastructure), and TRAINOSE (as the railway operator was known before its privatization and renaming as Hellenic Train) and were involved in railway contracts and projects in recent years.

The audit will examine property ownership and bank accounts and will also target companies and contractors who took part in railway projects.

Financial audits will also be conducted on Hellenic Train executives.