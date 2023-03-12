Activists throw fliers outside ex-Transport minister’s home

Members of far-left activist group Rouvikonas (“Rubycon”) threw fliers Sunday outside the home of former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis and posted the event, along with a statement, on their Facebook account.

The fliers read “Karamanlis, Minister of Crimes and Murders”.

Karamanlis, 48, resigned on March 1, following the deadliest train accident in Greece’s history, which killed 57, late on Feb. 28. An MP since 2015, he will stand again in the upcoming spring election, notwithstanding a clamoring by his political opponents to stand down.

Karamanlis, the scion of a political dynasty, had been Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks, since his party, New Democracy, came to power in July 2019.