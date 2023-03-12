NEWS

Activists throw fliers outside ex-Transport minister’s home

Activists throw fliers outside ex-Transport minister’s home
[Rouvikonas/Facebook]

Members of far-left activist group Rouvikonas (“Rubycon”) threw fliers Sunday outside the home of former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis and posted the event, along with a statement, on their Facebook account.

The fliers read “Karamanlis, Minister of Crimes and Murders”.

Karamanlis, 48, resigned on March 1, following the deadliest train accident in Greece’s history, which killed 57, late on Feb. 28. An MP since 2015, he will stand again in the upcoming spring election, notwithstanding a clamoring by his political opponents to stand down.

Karamanlis, the scion of a political dynasty, had been Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks, since his party, New Democracy, came to power in July 2019.

Politics Protest Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial
NEWS

Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

PM vows quick and transparent investigation into deadly train crash
NEWS

PM vows quick and transparent investigation into deadly train crash

PM dashes scenarios for elections in early April
NEWS

PM dashes scenarios for elections in early April

PM apologizes for deadly train crash, promises to fix railways
NEWS

PM apologizes for deadly train crash, promises to fix railways

Government hard put to manage crash fallout
NEWS

Government hard put to manage crash fallout

Rail collision report expected to come out before national elections
NEWS

Rail collision report expected to come out before national elections