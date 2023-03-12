NEWS

4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee

4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee
[Shutterstock]

Four police officers were arrested Saturday for allegedly beating and torturing a detainee.

The arrests were made by Greek police’s Internal Affairs Division. The arrested, a higher officer, two lower-ranking policemen and a member of the Special Guard unit were responsible for guarding and transferring detainees.

The victim, either a foreigner or a migrant (police didn’t specify) has been examined by a doctor and the clothes he was wearing at a time collected as evidence.

The four will face a prosecutor.

Police Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Riot police units come under attack in Exarchia
NEWS

Riot police units come under attack in Exarchia

Crete: Man arrested after shooting incident outside Iraklio
NEWS

Crete: Man arrested after shooting incident outside Iraklio

Report maps activity of extreme right
NEWS

Report maps activity of extreme right

Police conduct raids at Roma settlements
NEWS

Police conduct raids at Roma settlements

Greek officer back in court over teen’s shooting death
NEWS

Greek officer back in court over teen’s shooting death

Police to don body cameras
NEWS

Police to don body cameras