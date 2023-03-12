4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee

Four police officers were arrested Saturday for allegedly beating and torturing a detainee.

The arrests were made by Greek police’s Internal Affairs Division. The arrested, a higher officer, two lower-ranking policemen and a member of the Special Guard unit were responsible for guarding and transferring detainees.

The victim, either a foreigner or a migrant (police didn’t specify) has been examined by a doctor and the clothes he was wearing at a time collected as evidence.

The four will face a prosecutor.