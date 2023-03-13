NEWS

New nationwide strike on Thursday

[InTime News]

The General Confederation of Greek Workers ,the Civil Servants’ Confederation, and the Panhellenic Maritime Federation have all called for a further nationwide strike on Thursday over the deadly rail collision at Tempe.

“The crime at Tempe will not be covered up. We claim the life that we deserve, a life with contemporary rights, a better future for us and our children,” notes the Civil Servants’ Confederation.

“For all the workers in Greece, investigating the affair in depth and assigning blame to those responsible, as well as the implementation of measures to not mourn any other lives, is a central issue for society and is at the epicenter of our strike,” stated the General Confederation of Greek Workers.

