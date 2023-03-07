Transport workers revise working hours for Wed strike

Transport workers in Athens have revised the hours they will work on Wednesday, when private-sector union ADEDY has called a 24-hour strike.

Lines 2 (Red) and 3 (Blue) of the Athens metro will operate from noon until 4 p.m., while Line 1 (Green) will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Buses and trolleys will remain in depots and not operate, due to the strike.

Trams will operate only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trains and suburban rail services will also be on 24-hour strike.

Transport workers’ unions have called on workers to attend a rally at 1 p.m. in Syntagma Square to “demand safe and modern public transport and the taking of measures for the safety of workers and passengers.”

Ships and ferries will also remain in ports, as the Panhellenic Maritime Federation has also decided to join the strike.