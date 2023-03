Two people were arrested in the town of Igoumenitsa, Western Greece for the possession of 67 kilograms of raw cannabis contained in packages in their car.

They were nabbed on Sunday after police officers spotted what they deemed to be a suspicious car in the town and hailed it down for an inspection.

They found 45 packages of raw cannabis, weighing a total of 66.98 kilograms.

Officers also seized 2.2 grams of heroin.