Explosion destroys deli in northern Athens

A powerful explosion destroyed a deli in the northern suburb of Nea Erythraia, Athens, early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 3 a.m. when unknown individuals riding on a motorcycle approached the store located at the junction of Venizelou and Strofyliou Streets, broke a glass pane, and threw a high-powered explosive device inside the store, police said.

The explosion destroyed the glass panels and caused extensive damage inside the deli. State-run broadcaster ERT showed store employees sweeping broken glass and spilled products from the sidewalk as a team of the police’s explosive ordnance disposal unit collected debris.

It is not known why the deli was targeted.