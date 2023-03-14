NEWS

Explosion destroys deli in northern Athens

Explosion destroys deli in northern Athens
[Screengrab from ERT report]

A powerful explosion destroyed a deli in the northern suburb of Nea Erythraia, Athens, early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 3 a.m. when unknown individuals riding on a motorcycle approached the store located at the junction of Venizelou and Strofyliou Streets, broke a glass pane, and threw a high-powered explosive device inside the store, police said.

The explosion destroyed the glass panels and caused extensive damage inside the deli. State-run broadcaster ERT showed store employees sweeping broken glass and spilled products from the sidewalk as a team of the police’s explosive ordnance disposal unit collected debris.

It is not known why the deli was targeted. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tunnels without fire safety equipment
NEWS

Tunnels without fire safety equipment

Cannabis haul in Igoumenitsa
NEWS

Cannabis haul in Igoumenitsa

Teen shot at traffic policeman in Ioannina
NEWS

Teen shot at traffic policeman in Ioannina

Pregnant woman beaten by father in Ioannina
NEWS

Pregnant woman beaten by father in Ioannina

4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee
NEWS

4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee

Suspected mobsters attack archaeologist
NEWS

Suspected mobsters attack archaeologist