Aegean grounds flights on Thursday due to strike

Aegean Airlines and its subsidiary Olympic Air have canceled all scheduled domestic and international flights on Thursday following the decision of air-traffic controllers to join a 24-hour nationwide strike.

Passengers with tickets on affected flights will receive a message from the company or respective travel agencies through which they purchased their tickets notifying then about the cancellation.

The company said all affected passengers can change their tickets without paying a fee or fare difference.

Meanwhile, bus workers in Athens will also participate for some hours in Thursday’s nationwide strike, which was called by public-sector trade union federation ADEDY and its private-sector counterpart GSEE.

Their union said services would run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. As buses will leave depots from 8.30 a.m., it could take an hour for full services to resume. In the evening, buses will begin to return to depot from 8 p.m.

Metro and tram services are expected to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate public participation in strike demonstrations, the relevant unions said in a joint announcement.