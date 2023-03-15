NEWS

Groups says bill overlooks unaccompanied minors

Most unaccompanied refugee children are left outside the asylum system, according to 15 organizations that make up the Child Rights Advocacy Network, which issued a statement saying a draft bill on migration “creates more difficulties than it solves.”

They noted shortcoming despite previous commitments, by the government, and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself, who had stated such children “should automatically be given the opportunity, if they have completed three years of education, to remain in the country and if they wish, to [become a Greek citizen], when they turn 18.”

“Unaccompanied children are left without legal documents and exposed to all forms of exploitation, without effective access to protection, healthcare and education,” the group said, noting that “conditions for obtaining a 10-year residence permit are paradoxical and largely unrealistic.” 

