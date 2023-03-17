Finger pointing over crash responsibilities

Firrefighters and rescuers supported by three cranes, search the wreckage of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday. [AP]

The meeting of Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee on Monday morning is seen as the latest chapter in the acrimonious exchanges between Greece’s political parties as to who was responsible for the deadly train crash on February 28 in northern Greece.

The meeting, which will be convened at the request of the parliamentary majority of ruling New Democracy, will discuss the “progress and development of the works” of the 717 contract for automatic operation and signaling, with opposition parties urgently calling for an expansion of the scope and individuals to be summoned for a hearing.

Invitations have been sent to three former ministers of infrastructure and transport, Kostas A. Karamanlis, Christos Spirtzis and Michalis Chrysochoidis, as well as the minister of state, responsible for infrastructure and transport issues, Giorgos Gerapetritis.

For their part, the opposition parties are unanimous in the request for the summoning of the state-run railway company (OSE) drivers and stationmasters, the Railwaymen’s Federation, as well as the current and former OSE management.

Proposals have also been made for the summoning of ERGOSE, Hellenic Train, the Railway Regulatory Authority, as well other officials including the current deputy ministers of transport and infrastructure, and the ministry’s secretary-general.

The fact that there is, or possibly will be, agreement within the opposition on such proposals means that at least a second meeting of the Committee on Institutions should be expected.

The anti-government front, however, is already showing cracks, as the opposition parties are also exchanging barbs.

Meanwhile, Gerapetritis has stressed that the tragedy of Tempe “cannot be a field of political confrontation” in response to SYRIZA MPs blaming the government. Addressing opposition parties on Wednesday at a special meeting of the Committee on Production and Trade, Gerapetritis said, “Nevertheless, you will allow me to respectfully say that you have chosen to turn it exclusively into a field of political confrontation.”