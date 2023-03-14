Top prosecutor to review OSE files on deadly accidents of last 15 years

Chief Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos on Monday asked state-run railway company OSE to hand over all files relating to deadly accidents of the last 15 years.

Dogiakos’ request was addressed to Panagiotis Terezakis, OSE interim governor and CEO. It is part of investigations launched into criminal liabilities and chronic problems that led to the death of 57 people and the injury of dozens on February 28 at Tempe, northern Greece, when a passenger and a freight train travelling on the same line collided head-on.

OSE management is required to inform the prosecutor on the location of the accidents, the number of victims and injured, and whether the company attributed legal liabilities to those responsible.

Among the accidents investigated is the one in Adendro, near Thessaloniki on May 2017, which resulted in four deaths and 10 injuries. Only one of the engineers who survived the accident was brought to trial, and he was acquitted.

Meanwhile, Charalambos Vourliotis, head of the money-laundering authority who is looking into OSE contracts for liabilities also related to the Tempe accident, said on Monday that he would review contracts as far back as 15 years ago.