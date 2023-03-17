NEWS

Investigation launched into police tow truck ramming

A prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into an incident during Thursday’s general strike in Athens where a police tow truck drove at high speed into dumpsters that were being wheeled into the middle of a street by protestors.

Videos of the incident, which occurred on Akadimias Street, quickly went viral.

Angeliki Triantafyllou ordered the preliminary examination to establish whether the police officer driving the vehicle committed a criminal act, such as violating road safety and attempted or grievous dangerous bodily harm.

Athens Police Directorate said it has already launched an investigation into the incident.

Police Protest

