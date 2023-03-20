Androulakis receives SPD leader Lars Klingbeil

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis on Monday received the leader of the Socialist Party of Germany Lars Klingbeil at his office in parliament.

Androulakis said that the meeting was taking place at a very difficult moment for Greece after the inconceivable tragedy in Tempi. “A tragic moment that highlighted the lack of infrastructure and also the lack of meritocracy and transparency in Greece,” Androulakis said.

He also pointed out that the wager for PASOK-Movement for Change in the general elections are to ensure “a strategy that will strengthen the rule of law and democratic institutions and, of course, health and education, in order to address the major inequalities that have emerged after the huge economic and energy crisis”.

On his part, SPD leader Klingbeil said, among others: I had promised in our meeting a few months ago to visit Athens and to express our support to your election campaign. For us, it is very important to send a resounding message today from Athens that we are friends and we are closely cooperating with PASOK and we wish for a strong PASOK. Earlier today, I received a call from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and I convey his wishes for a strong PASOK. He is aware of the strong ties between our parties. [AMNA]