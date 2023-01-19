Sakellaropoulou highlights excellent relations with Germany

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou highlighted the excellent relations and the prospects for even closer cooperation with Germany on the second day of her official visit to that country.

At a meeting with Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his official residence at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Sakellaropoulou referred to the two countries’ shared vision, which she said was based on the rule of law and repulsing all forms of revisionism.

Steinmeier emphasized the grave responsibility of politicians during the current difficult time and the prospects for the development of even closer and more friendly relations between the two countries.

He expressed his satisfaction at Sakellaropoulou’s first visit to Germany, clarifying that this had been delayed due to the pandemic, while also expressing his certainty that “intensive deliberations” between the two presidents will significantly contribute to further enhancing the already close and friendly bilateral relations.

Sakellaropoulou said her visit to Germany was proof of the excellent level of relations between the two countries and said the meeting would promote a “common perception on a series of major issues concerning the challenges of our times.” [AMNA]