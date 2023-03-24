Investigation launched into restaurant blaze in Nea Smyrni

The Fire Service has launched an investigation into the causes of a fire that destroyed a restaurant in the Nea Smyrni district of Athens.

Firefighter sources told Kathimerini that although some eyewitnesses claim the fire resulted from arson, they are keeping an open mind about what could have caused the blaze.

Speaking to private broadcaster OPEN TV, a restaurant cleaning worker said he saw 2-3 people approach the shop in the early hours of Friday morning, smash a window and throw an explosive device inside.

A contingent of 20 firefighters and 9 tenders, police forces and ambulances attended the blaze.

One person who was found in the stairwell of the first floor of the building was taken to Evangelismos Hospital with breathing problems.

An infant who was on the third floor of the building when the fire broke out was taken to the Children’s Hospital as a precaution.