NEWS COVID-19

Greece ends compulsory use of face masks on public transport

Greece ends compulsory use of face masks on public transport

The use of face masks against Covid-19 has ceased to be compulsory on public transport in Greece.

Masks became obligatory on public transport in April 2020.

The government announced an end to the requirement on March 14, explaining that it would take effect on March 27. 

While the use of masks on public transport is now optional, they must still be worn in health centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and by those visiting or working in care homes for older people.

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek health authorities announce 75 Covid-related deaths
NEWS

Greek health authorities announce 75 Covid-related deaths

With crowded jails, North Macedonia adopts pandemic amnesty
NEWS

With crowded jails, North Macedonia adopts pandemic amnesty

Remaining Covid measures to be lifted, health minister says
NEWS

Remaining Covid measures to be lifted, health minister says

Health authorities report 89 Covid-19 related deaths
NEWS

Health authorities report 89 Covid-19 related deaths

EU watchdog: Not enough safeguards on pandemic recovery fund
NEWS

EU watchdog: Not enough safeguards on pandemic recovery fund

Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases
NEWS

Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases