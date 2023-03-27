Greece ends compulsory use of face masks on public transport

The use of face masks against Covid-19 has ceased to be compulsory on public transport in Greece.

Masks became obligatory on public transport in April 2020.

The government announced an end to the requirement on March 14, explaining that it would take effect on March 27.

While the use of masks on public transport is now optional, they must still be worn in health centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and by those visiting or working in care homes for older people.