Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases

[InTime News]

The positivity of both the Covid-19 and flu viruses increased over the past week according to the epidemiological report by the National Organization for Public Health on Thursday.

Specifically, the positivity of all tested samples for Covid-19 saw a small increase, as did the rate of hospital admissions and intubations. There were a total of 85 Covid-related deaths, while 95 people remain intubated.

The flu virus also saw an increase in positivity. A serious case of laboratory tested virus was recorded and required intensive care treatment. A total of 65 people required treatment in Intensive Care Units and 21 deaths were recorded.

