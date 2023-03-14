NEWS

Remaining Covid measures to be lifted, health minister says

All remaining measures introduced to combat Covid-19 will be lifted except in public and private health facilities and nursing homes for the elderly, the Health Minister said on Tuesday.

Thanos Plevris said his ministry’s coronavirus experts committee had approved his proposal to lift of measures.

The formal end of the coronavirus measures for the general public will be announced shortly.

“What remains, however, is the need to protect vulnerable groups against Covid-19 and, for this reason, we recommend keeping the personal protection measures, keeping vaccinations up to date, and taking antivirus therapy if infected,” the minister said.

