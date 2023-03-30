Man accused of sexually abusing child to testify on Thursday

A 43-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a six-yer-old girl from the area of Piraeus will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The suspect, who worked at a car wash, is accused of luring the child into a warehouse where he proceeded to commit lewd acts. As it emerged from the preliminary investigation, he had abused the girl twice.

The incident was revealed when the child revealed the abuse to its 28-year-old mother who reported it to the police.