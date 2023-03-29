Martial arts instructor jailed over violent assault against partner

An Athens court on Wednesday convicted a 47-year-old martial arts instructor to 10 years in prison for the savage beating of his 41-year-old partner in January 2022.

The judges at the court acknowledged the defendant’s otherwise clean criminal record, but were not compelled by the argument that he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and was unaware of his actions at the time of the assault, which took place in the couple’s home in the eastern Athens suburb of Argyroupoli.

“This man knows the strength of his hands… There wasn’t a single part of her body he did not strike. He knows how to annihilate a rival,” the prosecutor told the judges.

The 41-year-old woman was rushed to intensive care in a comatose state with massive head injuries and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at a special treatment center.