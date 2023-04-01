Greece to support Cyprus’ re-election bid for IMO Council

Greece will support Cyprus’s candidacy for re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 2024-2025 term, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias informed Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos about this decision of the Greek government during their bilateral meeting in Nicosia on Friday.

“This decision of the Greek government is part of, among other things, the exceptional level of maritime cooperation between Greece and Cyprus, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union,” the same sources said.

Cyprus seeks re-election in category “C” where 20 countries are elected, among 25 other candidate countries. Elections for category “C” will take place during the 33rd IMO Assembly between 27 November–6 December 2023.