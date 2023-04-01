NEWS

Digital transition plan on track

Digital transition plan on track

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis insisted on Friday that his ministry’s priorities are to complete the work that has been started in the next four years. Speaking at the 25th Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Global Startup Workshop at the Athens Concert Hall, he referred to a successful project so far which is not finished.

“It is not yet completed. The goal is to complete our work in the next four years,” he said, noting that “we need to digitize the 4,000 pending services in the next four years.”

He also noted that the investment in the fiber-to-the-home program and the program for the digitization of small and medium-sized enterprises must be completed.

Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Some 77 percent of Greeks get their news from social media, professor says
NEWS

Some 77 percent of Greeks get their news from social media, professor says

Universities bracing for onslaught of new chatbot
NEWS

Universities bracing for onslaught of new chatbot

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
NEWS

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

White House and European Commission to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
NEWS

White House and European Commission to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

Putting an end to paperwork nightmare
NEWS

Putting an end to paperwork nightmare

Ukraine tops most searched word in Greek Wiki for 2022
NEWS

Ukraine tops most searched word in Greek Wiki for 2022