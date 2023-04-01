Digital transition plan on track

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis insisted on Friday that his ministry’s priorities are to complete the work that has been started in the next four years. Speaking at the 25th Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Global Startup Workshop at the Athens Concert Hall, he referred to a successful project so far which is not finished.

“It is not yet completed. The goal is to complete our work in the next four years,” he said, noting that “we need to digitize the 4,000 pending services in the next four years.”

He also noted that the investment in the fiber-to-the-home program and the program for the digitization of small and medium-sized enterprises must be completed.