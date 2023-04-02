Bus, trolley bus work stoppages planned on Monday

Bus and trolley bus drivers in Athens will be walking off the job for five hours on Monday and holding a rally outside the headquarters of the Railway Organization (OSY) at noon in protest at safety lapses on the national rail system that contributed to the deadly train collision in central Greece on February 28.

“Following the tragedy at Tempe, it is imperative that we ensure safe public transportation for the passengers and our colleagues by renewing the fleet and implementing the collective labor agreement,” the union of bus drivers said in a statement announcing the strike on Friday.