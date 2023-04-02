NEWS

Bus, trolley bus work stoppages planned on Monday

Bus, trolley bus work stoppages planned on Monday
File photo.

Bus and trolley bus drivers in Athens will be walking off the job for five hours on Monday and holding a rally outside the headquarters of the Railway Organization (OSY) at noon in protest at safety lapses on the national rail system that contributed to the deadly train collision in central Greece on February 28.

“Following the tragedy at Tempe, it is imperative that we ensure safe public transportation for the passengers and our colleagues by renewing the fleet and implementing the collective labor agreement,” the union of bus drivers said in a statement announcing the strike on Friday.

Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tuesday’s metro strike called off after possible breakthrough in talks
NEWS

Tuesday’s metro strike called off after possible breakthrough in talks

Metro strike on Tuesday
TRANSPORT DISRUPTION

Metro strike on Tuesday

Athens metro all-day strike on March 28
NEWS

Athens metro all-day strike on March 28

Work stoppage on Athens metro (lines 2 and 3) from 9 p.m. Friday
NEWS

Work stoppage on Athens metro (lines 2 and 3) from 9 p.m. Friday

Taxi drivers hold 24-hour strike on Thursday
NEWS

Taxi drivers hold 24-hour strike on Thursday

Cabbies are taking a stand
NEWS

Cabbies are taking a stand