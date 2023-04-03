NEWS

Man, 49, arrested for attempted rape

File photo.

Police officers in Messinia in the Peloponnese have arrested a 49-year-old man for attempting to rape a 92-year-old woman. 

According to reports, the woman reported Saturday that while she was in the yard of her house, the suspect entered the area, held down her arms, and attempted to commit a sexual act. 

The woman resisted and started calling for help, causing the suspect to flee. 

Following a police investigation, the 49-year-old man was located and arrested for the alleged crime.

