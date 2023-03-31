Cocaine worth €600,000 found on container ship

A shipment of cocaine with a street value of €600,000 was found on a container ship in Piraeus last Sunday, authorities have announced.

The cocaine, which was wrapped in 20 packages of cocaine, weighed about 17.5 kilograms.

It was found by crew in boxes of electrical equipment on a Hong Kong-flagged ship that had departed from Ecuador with a freight of bananas for the Turkish port of Izmit.

The ship had sailed to Piraeus for repairs.

Upon discovery of the drugs, the captain notified the authorities.

Drug teams from the Piraeus and Rafina port authorities, with police drug detection dogs, searched the external and internal areas of the ship. Underwater units also performed a search.

As part of the investigation, a tracking device and the drugs were seized. [AMNA]