NEWS

Cocaine worth €600,000 found on container ship

Cocaine worth €600,000 found on container ship
[AMNA]

A shipment of cocaine with a street value of €600,000 was found on a container ship in Piraeus last Sunday, authorities have announced.

The cocaine, which was wrapped in 20 packages of cocaine, weighed about 17.5 kilograms.

It was found by crew in boxes of electrical equipment on a Hong Kong-flagged ship that had departed from Ecuador with a freight of bananas for the Turkish port of Izmit.

The ship had sailed to Piraeus for repairs.

Upon discovery of the drugs, the captain notified the authorities.

Drug teams from the Piraeus and Rafina port authorities, with police drug detection dogs, searched the external and internal areas of the ship. Underwater units also performed a search.

As part of the investigation, a tracking device and the drugs were seized. [AMNA]

Crime Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust
NEWS

Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)
NEWS

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)

Man, 53, arrested for sexual harassment of minor in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Man, 53, arrested for sexual harassment of minor in Thessaloniki

Police crack down on human trafficking ring
NEWS

Police crack down on human trafficking ring

Thessaloniki police investigate alleged attack on EPAL teacher
NEWS

Thessaloniki police investigate alleged attack on EPAL teacher

Court upholds 33-year-old’s conviction for 2018 killing of businessman
NEWS

Court upholds 33-year-old’s conviction for 2018 killing of businessman