Dendias to meet UAE counterpart Monday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to meet with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday, during the latter’s visit to Greece.

The Emirati foreign minister is scheduled to first meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with Dendias in attendance. Afterward, the two foreign ministers will hold a one-on-one meeting at around 2 p.m., followed by expanded talks between the two delegations.

The discussions will center on further strengthening the two countries’ strategic cooperation in various fields, including economy, investment, energy, and climate change mitigation.

Additionally, they will cover international and regional developments of mutual interest, such as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, and the Middle East.

The meeting is also expected to address the relations between the European Union and UAE and regional cooperation schemes.

Dendias has previously visited the UAE in December 2022, June 2022, and June 2021, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. [AMNA]