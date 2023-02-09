NEWS

Drama school faculty resigns to protest downgrade of diploma

[Intime News]

The entire faculty of the Drama School of the National Theater of Greece resigned on Wednesday, after the deadline they had given to the government for the amendment of a presidential decree which equates the diplomas of drama school graduates with high school diplomas.

The news was announced over the loudspeakers at the students’ sit-in at the National Theater premises on Agiou Konstantinou Street in central Athens which started on February 5.

The drama school teachers had stated at a press conference on January 24 that unless they received indications by February 8 that the decree would be amended, they would submit their resignations.

Theater Culture

