Drama school faculty resigns to protest downgrade of diploma

The entire faculty of the Drama School of the National Theater of Greece resigned on Wednesday, after the deadline they had given to the government for the amendment of a presidential decree which equates the diplomas of drama school graduates with high school diplomas.

The news was announced over the loudspeakers at the students’ sit-in at the National Theater premises on Agiou Konstantinou Street in central Athens which started on February 5.

The drama school teachers had stated at a press conference on January 24 that unless they received indications by February 8 that the decree would be amended, they would submit their resignations.