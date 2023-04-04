Pensioners staging Athens rally in demand of raise

Hundreds of pensioners gathered in downtown Athens on Tuesday morning to stage a protest rally at the Labor Ministry in demand of better pensions.

The pensioners also plan to march to the prime minister’s office at the Maximos Mansion, where union representatives hope to deliver their demands.

These include the reinstatement of the holiday bonus that had been paid out at Easter, in August and at Christmas before Greece’s bailout, as well as a hike of the lowest pension to 80% of the new minimum wage, which was recently raised by 9.4% to 780 euros a month.

The march is expected to cause traffic disruptions.