Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation

Belgian police and German investigators carried out a raid on Tuesday at the headquarters of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) as part of an investigation in Germany.

The party, which has the most members in the European Parliament, said in a statement that representatives of authorities from Belgian and Germany had visited its headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

The visit related to an investigation in the German state of Thuringia, the statement said, without elaborating.

“The party is cooperating in full transparency with the authorities involved, providing all relevant information and documentation,” the EPP said in a statement.

Further information could not be revealed as the investigation in Germany was ongoing, it said.

The EPP has parties across the 27 EU members and others outside the bloc, such as in the western Balkans, Norway, Switzerland and Ukraine.

[Reuters]