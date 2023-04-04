NEWS

Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation

Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation
[Shutterstock]

Belgian police and German investigators carried out a raid on Tuesday at the headquarters of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) as part of an investigation in Germany.

The party, which has the most members in the European Parliament, said in a statement that representatives of authorities from Belgian and Germany had visited its headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

The visit related to an investigation in the German state of Thuringia, the statement said, without elaborating.

“The party is cooperating in full transparency with the authorities involved, providing all relevant information and documentation,” the EPP said in a statement.

Further information could not be revealed as the investigation in Germany was ongoing, it said.

The EPP has parties across the 27 EU members and others outside the bloc, such as in the western Balkans, Norway, Switzerland and Ukraine.

[Reuters]

EU Corruption Politics Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say
NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports
NEWS

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports

EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says
NEWS

EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says

Kaili’s stellar rise hit by Qatar probe
NEWS

Kaili’s stellar rise hit by Qatar probe

More than €1.5 mln in cash seized from homes of Kaili and Panzeri
NEWS

More than €1.5 mln in cash seized from homes of Kaili and Panzeri

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday