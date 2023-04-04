ND ahead in voter intention by 4.5%

The ruling Conservatives maintain a lead of 4.5 percentage points over leftist main opposition party, SYRIZA, in voting intention, according to a new poll by Pulse, conducted on behalf of broadcaster Skai, and published on Tuesday.

Based on the survey, New Democracy gets 29.5% and SYRIZA 25%. They are followed by PASOK with 9.5%, the Communist Party (KKE) with 5.5%, nationalist Greek Solution with 3.5% and MeRA25 with 3.5%.

The National Party–Greeks, formerly Greeks for the Fatherland, a far-right party founded in June 2020, by Ilias Kasidiaris, a lawmaker with neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, garners 3%, while all other parties are at 4%.

The blank/spoilt vote, as well as abstention received 5%, while 11.5% of respondents said they were undecided.