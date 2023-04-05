NEWS

Migration ministry recruits 150 new border guards

Police border guard holds his benoculars along a border wall near the town of Feres, along the Evros River which forms the the frontier between Greece and Turkey, October 30, 2022. [AP]

The Migration and Asylum Ministry and the EU are co-financing the recruitment of 150 new border guards with funds from the Integrated Border Management Fund – Border Management and Visa Instrument (2021-27).

The new guards will bolster the operational capabilities of the police directorates of Rodopi and Kavala in northern Greece.

Finances from National Program of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the EU’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund have already led to the recruitment of 800 border guards in the regional units of the North and South Aegean, 250 border guards in the regional unit of Evros, and 480 border guards in pre-departure detention centers around the country – Xanthi, Amygdaleza, Tavros and Drama.

