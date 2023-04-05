NEWS

Cycling plan for Greece presented

Cycling plan for Greece presented

A plan for the promotion of cycling in Greece and to increase the activity by 2030 was unveiled in the Public Policy Guide for Cycling posted on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on Tuesday. 

“Our vision is to promote the use of the bicycle, so that it becomes an equal means of transport for all citizens for all purposes, which will contribute to the improvement of the quality of life, the protection of the environment, public health and the sustainability of our cities,” said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Michalis Papadopoulos.

He also stressed that the promotion cycling is also part of the EU Green Deal, the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the Urban Mobility Strategy. 

