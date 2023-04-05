Bus and trolley work stoppages on Wednesday

Bus and trolleybus workers will stage a new work stoppage for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding safe and quality public transport.

The work stoppage will last from the start of the shift until 9 a.m. and from 9 p.m. until the end of the shift.

Buses will run normally on the routes assigned to the privately operated KTEL intercity buses.

The stoppage were called by the workers’ union of the Athens Transport Organization (OASA) and the trolley bus company (ILPAP). Bus and trolleybus workers also held work stoppages Monday and Tuesday.