NEWS

School bus driver arrested for driving without a license

[InTime News]

A 66-year-old school bus driver was arrested in Kalivia, southeast of Athens, for driving without a license. The arrest took place during a routine police inspection of school buses on Wednesday.

The driver was transporting 40 students using a private school bus when he was stopped by the police. Upon inspection, it was revealed that his driver’s license had been revoked in a previous check for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, violence against officials, disobedience, and verbal abuse.

He is now expected to face a prosecutor.

Transport

