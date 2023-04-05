Tension outside AUEB, traffic on Patsission Avenue disrupted

Clashes erupted outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) on Patission Avenue on Wednesday when a group of approximately 35 individuals wearing hoods came out of the campus and barricaded both lanes of traffic with burning trash containers, according to reports.

The clashes reportedly started after a patrol car passing through the area was hit with stones, prompting the two officers inside to fire three warning shots into the air.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has caused disruption to traffic in the area.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.