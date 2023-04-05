NEWS

FM meets with German Ambassador

FM meets with German Ambassador
[Twitter/ @GreeceMFA]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the German Ambassador to Greece Ernst Reichel on Wednesday, with the two men discussing both bilateral issues as well as wider international developments including the Western Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met today at the Greek Foreign Ministry with Germany Ambassador Ernst Reichel. Discussion [focused] on bilateral relations, issue of German reparations and cooperation within the EU. Developments in the Western Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and Ukraine also discussed,” said the ministry in a statement released on social media.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM meets with new Turkish ambassador to Greece
NEWS

FM meets with new Turkish ambassador to Greece

Cavusoglu: US ambassador meeting with Turkish opposition candidate unacceptable
NEWS

Cavusoglu: US ambassador meeting with Turkish opposition candidate unacceptable

Turkish foreign minister says Sweden must take further steps for NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish foreign minister says Sweden must take further steps for NATO bid

Dendias, Cavusoglu meet briefly at NATO meeting
NEWS

Dendias, Cavusoglu meet briefly at NATO meeting

Prime minister reaffirms strategic relationship
NEWS

Prime minister reaffirms strategic relationship

FM discusses Odessa with UNESCO Director-General
NEWS

FM discusses Odessa with UNESCO Director-General