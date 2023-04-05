FM meets with German Ambassador

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the German Ambassador to Greece Ernst Reichel on Wednesday, with the two men discussing both bilateral issues as well as wider international developments including the Western Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met today at the Greek Foreign Ministry with Germany Ambassador Ernst Reichel. Discussion [focused] on bilateral relations, issue of German reparations and cooperation within the EU. Developments in the Western Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and Ukraine also discussed,” said the ministry in a statement released on social media.