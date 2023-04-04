Prime minister reaffirms strategic relationship

Greece’s strategic relationship with the United Arab Emirates was the main subject of a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a visit by the latter to Athens on Monday.

The two men, who met at the Maximos Mansion, discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment, energy and ways of tackling climate change.

They also broached international and regional developments of mutual interest, including developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.