Ten arrested after police clears squat in Athens municipal theatre 

Ten people were arrested on Thursday morning after police officers removed squatters from a building housing the Olympia Municipal Music Theatre Maria Callas in central Athens.

The suspects, five men and five women, are facing charges of disrupting the operation of a service, illegal violence and aggravated damage to foreign property.

The building on Akadimias Street had been occupied since Feb. 24 by a group of workers and students who said were employed “in dance” protesting over their educational and professional qualifications, according to an announcement issued by the squatters.