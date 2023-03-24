Human rights watchdog calls for action over reports of police violence

The Hellenic Union for Human and Civil Rights (ELEDAP) sent an open letter to Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos regarding reports of police violence during demonstrations following the train crash at Tempe on February 28.

It called on the “political leadership of the security bodies” to explain the way in which police officers acted and whether checks were carried out into these reports.

The letter was shared with the National Mechanism for Investigation of Arbitrary Acts and the National Human Rights Commission.